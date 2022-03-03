© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YFC2.png
Your Financial Choices

Talking to Children About Finances with Jayaditya and Sanika Kothari | Your Financial Choices

Published March 3, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST
Laurie Siebert talking with Sanika Kothari and Jayaditya Kothari.
Laurie Siebert talks with WDIY's new on-air hosts of Teen Money Matters, Parkland High School 9th grader Sanika Kothari and Springhouse Middle School 8th grader Jayaditya Kothari.

For this week's episode of Your Financial Choices, Laurie Siebert looks at how to talk about finances with children of any age.

Plus, WDIY's newest on-air hosts Jayaditya and Sanika Kothari join the program to discuss Teen Money Matters, their new show which premiered this week.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/2/22)

Tags

Your Financial Choices FinancesteensChildrenFinancial adviceFinancial informationJayaditya KothariSanika KothariTeen Money MattersYour Financial Choices
Laurie Siebert
Laurie Siebert - CPA, CFP®, AEP® is a graduate of Western Michigan University with a BBA in accounting.
See stories by Laurie Siebert
Jayaditya Kothari
Jayaditya is an eighth grader at Springhouse Middle School who wants to give the knowledge of financial literacy to all. His aim when co-founding Money Matters was to educate others to give them a more stable future.
See stories by Jayaditya Kothari
Sanika Kothari
Sanika is a sophomore at Parkland High School, with a passion to give all people the necessary financial education they need to be on the right path for financial stability in the future. She co-founded Money Matters to provide students with this education of financial literacy.
See stories by Sanika Kothari
Related Content