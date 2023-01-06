What You Need to Know About Insurance With Elsa Hoderewski and Morgan Sweeney | Teen Money Matters

Sanika and Jayaditya Kothari welcome Parkland High School student Elsa Hoderewski and Morgan Sweeney, Director of Operations at Lechner & Stauffer for a conversation about insurance - what it is, the different types of insurance are, and why having it is beneficial for you, regardless of age.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/5/23)