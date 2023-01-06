© 2023
Teen Money Matters

What You Need to Know About Insurance With Elsa Hoderewski and Morgan Sweeney | Teen Money Matters

By Sanika Kothari,
Jayaditya Kothari
Published January 6, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST
Sanika and Jayaditya Kothari welcome Parkland High School student Elsa Hoderewski and Morgan Sweeney, Director of Operations at Lechner & Stauffer for a conversation about insurance - what it is, the different types of insurance are, and why having it is beneficial for you, regardless of age.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/5/23)

Sanika Kothari
Sanika is a Junior at Parkland High School, with a passion to give all people the necessary financial education they need to be on the right path for financial stability in the future. She co-founded Money Matters to provide students with this education of financial literacy.
Jayaditya Kothari
Jayaditya is an ninth grader at Parkland High School who wants to give the knowledge of financial literacy to all. His aim when co-founding Money Matters was to educate others to give them a more stable future.
