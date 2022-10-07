Personal Finance, Social Secharity, and Saving for College with Les Winston | Teen Money Matters

Jayaditya and Sanika Kothari are back as they welcome Les Winston from Social Secharity and Route 664: The Road to Human Kindness to talk about the work Social Secharity does, the importance of financial education and useful resources, and how to save for college.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/6/22)