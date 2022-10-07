© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
teen money to downscale 3k.png
Teen Money Matters

Personal Finance, Social Secharity, and Saving for College with Les Winston | Teen Money Matters

Published October 7, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT
TMM 10-6-22.png

Jayaditya and Sanika Kothari are back as they welcome Les Winston from Social Secharity and Route 664: The Road to Human Kindness to talk about the work Social Secharity does, the importance of financial education and useful resources, and how to save for college.

Catch Sanika and Jayadita on the Route 664 podcast:

TEEN MONEY MATTERS' Sanika & Jayaditya Kothari join Les Winston on Route 664!
TEEN MONEY MATTERS' Sanika Kothari on Route 664
Patti Bender USNA & Jayaditya Kothari on Route 664

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/6/22)

Tags
Teen Money Matters Les WinstonSocial SecharityRoute 664: The Road to Human Kindnessstudent aidCollegeFinancial Educationfinancial literacyscholarshipsFAFSAStudent LoansTrustspersonal financeTeen Money Matters
Sanika Kothari
Sanika is a Junior at Parkland High School, with a passion to give all people the necessary financial education they need to be on the right path for financial stability in the future. She co-founded Money Matters to provide students with this education of financial literacy.
See stories by Sanika Kothari
Jayaditya Kothari
Jayaditya is an ninth grader at Parkland High School who wants to give the knowledge of financial literacy to all. His aim when co-founding Money Matters was to educate others to give them a more stable future.
See stories by Jayaditya Kothari
Related Content