Financial Literacy at the Heart of WDIY's Sanika Kothari's Talk During TEDxParklandHighSchool
1 of 3 — Screenshot (158).png
Sanika Kothari, Parkland High School student and Teen Money Matters host on WDIY, delivers a talk on building awareness about financial literacy during the first-ever TEDxParklandHighSchool event.
TEDx Talks
2 of 3 — Screenshot (147).png
Sanika Kothari, Parkland High School student and Teen Money Matters host on WDIY, delivers a talk on building awareness about financial literacy during the first-ever TEDxParklandHighSchool event.
TEDx Talks
3 of 3 — Screenshot (130).png
Sanika Kothari, Parkland High School student and Teen Money Matters host on WDIY, delivers a talk on building awareness about financial literacy during the first-ever TEDxParklandHighSchool event.
TEDx Talks
Combatting the Financial Education Pandemic | Sanika Kothari | TEDxParklandHighSchool
The first-ever TEDxParklandHighSchool was held in late March of this year. Featuring talks centered around the theme of "Building a Better World," Sanika Kothari used this platform to advocate for financial literacy, a significant problem across the world, and build awareness about this topic in society, encouraging the audience to be proactive and learn personal finance.
Brought to stage in a short span of two weeks, the event featured nine youth speakers and brought an audience of 75+ people from around the community.
Sanika also hosts the Teen Money Matters radio show right here on WDIY with her brother to spread the message about personal finance education.