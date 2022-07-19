Financial Literacy at the Heart of WDIY's Sanika Kothari's Talk During TEDxParklandHighSchool

Combatting the Financial Education Pandemic | Sanika Kothari | TEDxParklandHighSchool

The first-ever TEDxParklandHighSchool was held in late March of this year. Featuring talks centered around the theme of "Building a Better World," Sanika Kothari used this platform to advocate for financial literacy, a significant problem across the world, and build awareness about this topic in society, encouraging the audience to be proactive and learn personal finance.

Brought to stage in a short span of two weeks, the event featured nine youth speakers and brought an audience of 75+ people from around the community.

Sanika also hosts the Teen Money Matters radio show right here on WDIY with her brother to spread the message about personal finance education.