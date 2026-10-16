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My 3 Songs: Dr. Elizabeth Meade of Cedar Crest College

WDIY | By Marc Dobbs
Published October 16, 2026 at 10:32 AM EDT
1 of 1  — Elizabeth Meade Cedar Crest College

Marc Dobbs welcomes Dr. Elizabeth M. Meade, President of Cedar Crest College, for another edition of My 3 Songs. Meade became the college’s 14th president in 2018 after serving as Interim President and has been a member of the Cedar Crest faculty since 1993.

Meade reflects on her career, leadership and the life lessons found in music, with selections from the Indigo Girls, Hamilton and Paul Simon.

She will also be a celebrity panelist at WDIY’s Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares fundraiser on Tuesday, October 27 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton.

Get tickets and event information here:
https://www.wdiy.org/lehigh-valley-hollywood-squares

Playlist:

Indigo Girls — “Hammer and a Nail”

Hamilton — “Wait for It”

Paul Simon — “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes”

(Original air-date: 9/29/2026)
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Marc Dobbs
Marc is an occasional host of The Blend on Tuesdays and WDIY's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Marc Dobbs
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