Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for November, 2025

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for November, 2025.

Shows #1475 to #1478; 6-November-2025 to 27-November-2025.

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for November was Reichenhall.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=================================================

Barry Schrader - Ambient: Aether - Ex Machina Productions

Brendan Pollard - The Coils Suite - Acoustic Wave

Erik Wøllo - Gateway [2025 Remaster] - Projekt

fields we found - rhythm structures 02 - quiet details

Fusion of Elements - 3MIT-TIME - SynGate

George Wallace - Timeless - AirBorn Music

Ice Planet 9000 - The Nebula Suite - Black Pill Red Pill

Jack Hertz - Dream Gates - Aural Films

Jim Ottaway - Cosmic Odyssey - none

Planet of the ARPS - Planet of the ARPS 2 - Deserted Island Music

RL Huber - Hafgufa - none

Rudy Adrian - Along the Coppermine Ridge - Spotted Peccary

Steve Roach and SoRIAH - Curandero - Projekt

Various Artists - Desert Music Collection - Aural Films

Xan Alexander - Ouroboros II - OtherSide

Field Lines Cartographer - Resplendent in the Light of the Universe - DiN

Reichenhall - Café Morgenstern - Iapetus Music

Reichenhall - Perpetuum Polygon - Iapetus Music

Riechenhall - Spiegelmacher - Iapetus Music

Reichenhall - The Hen - Iapetus Muisc