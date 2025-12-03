Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for November, 2025
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for November, 2025.
Shows #1475 to #1478; 6-November-2025 to 27-November-2025.
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for November was Reichenhall.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=================================================
Barry Schrader - Ambient: Aether - Ex Machina Productions
Brendan Pollard - The Coils Suite - Acoustic Wave
Erik Wøllo - Gateway [2025 Remaster] - Projekt
fields we found - rhythm structures 02 - quiet details
Fusion of Elements - 3MIT-TIME - SynGate
George Wallace - Timeless - AirBorn Music
Ice Planet 9000 - The Nebula Suite - Black Pill Red Pill
Jack Hertz - Dream Gates - Aural Films
Jim Ottaway - Cosmic Odyssey - none
Planet of the ARPS - Planet of the ARPS 2 - Deserted Island Music
RL Huber - Hafgufa - none
Rudy Adrian - Along the Coppermine Ridge - Spotted Peccary
Steve Roach and SoRIAH - Curandero - Projekt
Various Artists - Desert Music Collection - Aural Films
Xan Alexander - Ouroboros II - OtherSide
Field Lines Cartographer - Resplendent in the Light of the Universe - DiN
Reichenhall - Café Morgenstern - Iapetus Music
Reichenhall - Perpetuum Polygon - Iapetus Music
Riechenhall - Spiegelmacher - Iapetus Music
Reichenhall - The Hen - Iapetus Muisc