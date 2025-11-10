On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-11-13

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on German electronic music artist Reichenhall.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Café Morgenstern by Reichenhall on Iapetus Music. You will also hear new music by Barry Schrader on Ex Machina Productions and by Various Artists on Aural Films Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, November 13, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (November 6 - show #1475) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.