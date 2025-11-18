© 2025
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-11-20

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published November 18, 2025 at 6:15 AM EST
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on German electronic music artist Reichenhall.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Spiegelmacher by Reichenhall on Iapetus Music. You will also hear new music by Jack Hertz on Aural Films Records and by RL Huber.

Listen to the show on Thursday, November 20, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (November 13 - show #1476) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
