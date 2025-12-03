On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-12-04

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on Nerve Net

The Featured CD at Midnight will be the band's self-titled album on Plus. You will also hear new music by Seth Thorn on Audiobulb.

Listen to the show on Thursday, December 4, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (November 27 - show #1478) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.