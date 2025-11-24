On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-11-27

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long Special Focus on German electronic music artist Reichenhall.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Hen by Reichenhall on Iapetus Music. You will also hear new music by Rudy Adrian on Spotted Peccary Music and by Jack Hertz on Aural Films Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, November 27, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (November 20 - show #1477) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.