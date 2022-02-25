-
Service Electric Cable TV & Communications is offering free calling to Ukraine for residential phone service customers. WDIY's Sarit Laschinsky has more.
State Sen. Boscola to Introduce Resolution Urging PA Government, Businesses to Divest From Russian Holdings | WDIY Local NewsLehigh Valley State Sen. Lisa Boscola says she will introduce a resolution urging divestitures from Russian holdings in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has ordered the removal of Russian-made products from all Fine Wine & Good Spirit stores in a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine. WDIY's Sarit Laschinsky has more.
How would the Russian invasion of Ukraine impact the already high U.S. inflation? Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this past year and more in his synopsis of the week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and the nation.
