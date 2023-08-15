de Meij, Mahler, and Mussorgsky: Raising Relief 'For Ukraine' with Ronald Demkee | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Ronald Demkee, conductor of The Allentown Band to talk about "For Ukraine: A Concert of Remembrance and Hope," presented by the band and Miller Symphony Hall on Aug. 20 at 3 p.m.

This benefit concert for humanitarian relief will include a mix of moving and energetic pieces from guest conductor Johan de Meij's Symphony #4 "Symphony of Songs" and Sibelius's "Finlandia" to local compositions by Ronald DeGrandis and Lawrence Kursar, music by Mussorgsky, Beethoven and Mahler, and the Ukrainian National Anthem.

All net proceeds will go to helping the Ukrainian people. Donations can also be made here.

(Original air-date: 8/14/23)