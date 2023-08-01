The Power of Painting and Poetry: Angela Lender, Doug Reinford, and 'Artists in Recovery' | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks about the connection between art and mental health with two artists and staffers from Recovery Partnership, office manager Angela Lender and CST Specialist Doug Reinford.

They talk about the nonprofit's "Artists in Recovery" program, an art exhibit where local artists with mental illness can showcase and sell their creations to the public. The exhibition coincides with "First Friday" of every month, and the next one is Aug. 4 from 12-2 p.m. at Recovery Partnership in Bethlehem.

Angela and Doug also talk about their experiences using art for self-care, Recovery Partnership's services and programs like the Lehigh and Northampton County peerlines, and more.

The peerlines are non-crisis lines and available 24/7. They are accessible by calling:

Lehigh County: 1-833-899-1331

Northampton County: 1-855-727-3377

