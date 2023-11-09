Rep. Wild Leads Resolution on Abduction of Ukrainian Children | WDIY Local News

Congresswoman Susan Wild of Pennsylvania introduced a resolution that's making its way through the U.S. House.

According to a press release, House Resolution 149 was approved by the House Foreign Affairs Committee during a full markup session. The bipartisan resolution stands against the illegal kidnapping of Ukrainian children by Russian forces.

The resolution declares that the Russian adoption of these children as a result of the ongoing war is contrary to the Genocide Convention and is a violation to international law.

With this passage, the House Foreign Affairs Committee is asserting that Russia is attempting to wipe out an entire generation in Ukraine. They argue that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased children’s risk of being exposed to human trafficking, exploitation, child labor, gender-based violence, hunger, injury, trauma, deprivation of education and shelter, and death.

Throughout the fighting so far, Russian authorities have deported or forcibly displaced an estimated 19,500 children.

Representative Wild expressed her disgust with the displacement of Ukrainian youth:

“Russian authorities’ crimes against children stand out as the most heinous aspect of a much larger strategy, a relentless campaign of state violence against the most vulnerable members of Ukrainian society.”

Wild made her intentions clear of working with the Ukrainian American community in her district, and stated that the passage of this resolution proves the government’s support for democracy and humanity.