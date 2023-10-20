Rep. Susan Wild Announces $2.2 Billion for PA Infrastructure | WDIY Local News

On Wednesday, Representative Susan Wild announced over $2.2 billion in funding for Pennsylvania through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding is for the 2024 fiscal year.

According to a press release, the money will be allocated toward repairing roads and bridges throughout the state and creating an improved electric vehicle charging network.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, known more widely as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden in November of 2021. As of May of this year, $8.9 billion of the law’s funding was allocated to Pennsylvania.

The funding was previously used to improve internet connection for all residents, invest in clean drinking water, improve public transit, upgrade clean energy and power sources, modernize airports and waterways, and clean up pollution. The goals of repairing roads and bridges and improving the electric vehicle network have been consistent.

The press release elaborates on how the funding will be split, with $1.9 billion going to road replacements and improvements, $353 million going to repair and rebuild bridges, and $36.5 million being devoted to the electric vehicle charging network.

Representative Wild stated that she’s thrilled to announce this funding, which “strengthens the Greater Lehigh Valley’s economy” and “improves the health and safety of our community.”

There are reportedly more than 3,000 bridges and over 7,500 miles of highway throughout the state currently in need of repair. Over the next five years, Pennsylvania is expected to receive more than $13.2 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to devote to these projects.