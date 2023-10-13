Ideal Tower to Become Lehigh Valley's Tallest Building | WDIY Local News

A recent press release from Ideal Concepts, an insurance marketing and technology company, announced plans for the construction of a new building called Ideal Tower in the heart of downtown Allentown.

The building would be home to new commercial spaces, providing modern offices and workspaces for professional tenants.

The building’s design is also innovative, although it still incorporates pieces of Allentown’s history. The all-glass building was imagined with a smooth silhouette inspired by the “soft lines of a roll of silk fabric” to honor Allentown’s past as one of the world’s top silk producers.

A major goal of the design is to “bring the outside in” using 360 degree views, easy access to outside spaces on all floors with balconies and terraces, and open-air spaces such as a ground level restaurant, market, and bar.

Senator Nick Miller expressed his belief that Ideal Tower would be “an incredible asset for the Lehigh Valley” as it would create “economic development and family-sustaining jobs in our urban core.”

The building’s location is planned for the corner of Hamilton and Eighth Street. It would contain over 330,000 square feet of space and would stand at 21 floors, taking the spot from the PPL Tower as Allentown’s tallest building at more than 326 feet in height.

Allentown mayor Matt Tuerk shared his excitement for the new project as Allentown “embarks on a second decade of redevelopment on Hamilton Street, the Lehigh Valley’s central business district.”

A project website has been launched at idealtower.com and prospective tenants are officially invited to contact the company to inquire about space.