Lehigh Valley Airports Receive $6.4 Million in Federal Funding for Runway Rehabilitation | WDIY Local News

Lehigh Valley airports will receive millions of dollars in federal funding for runway infrastructure improvements.

U.S. Sens. Bob Casey Jr. and John Fetterman, and U.S. Rep. Susan Wild jointly announced Thursday over $6.3 million in infrastructure funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation that will go to two regional airports.

The funding comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

Lehigh Valley International Airport will receive $4,987,205 to rehabilitate its runway, while Allentown Queen City Municipal Airport will receive almost $1,398,892 for runway lighting rehabilitation.

Both airports are operated by the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, which also runs Braden Airpark in Forks Township.

Casey said in a statement that improving the runways will make the two airports safer and more efficient.

“These awards for Lehigh Valley airports add to the consistent flow of much-needed funds to serve travelers in one of the fastest growing regions in Pennsylvania,” he said. “A safe, effective airport means a better experience for travelers and greater investment in the Lehigh Valley’s economy.”

“Our local airports are key pieces of infrastructure that connect our community to the rest of the country and world,” Wild added.

In total, LVIA has received almost $51 million in federal investments since the start of 2021, while Queen City has received over $4.2 million in the same period of time.

Lehigh Valley International also recently announced that it experienced a solid summer travel season from June-August, with LNAA Executive Director Tom Stoudt announcing that the airport served a quarter-million passengers in that window.

He added that, “the remainder of the year is expected to be steady with airline capacity levels increasing after a slight reduction.”

According to LVIA officials, 83,524 passengers traveled through in August, down 9.9% from last August. The airport also processed over 23 million pounds of air cargo last month, a 25.2% increase from August 2022.

LVIA also opened its new TSA checkpoint on Aug. 30, and launched a new nonstop flight to Denver in June. Another new service to Melbourne, Florida is scheduled to begin in November.

