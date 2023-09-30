IronPigs Announce 2024 Schedule, Home Game Times | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced their full schedule for next year, as well as times for upcoming home games.

The IronPigs said in a release that they will be playing a 150-game season in 2024, with a slate of 75 home games and 75 road games.

The home schedule consists of three three-game homestands, nine six-game homestands, and one 12-game homestand.

Tuesday through Thursday games from April 9-June 23, and Aug. 27-Sept. 19 will be played at 6:45 p.m., except for Tuesday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 21 (both at 11 a.m.).

Tuesday through Thursday games from June 18-Aug. 22 will be played at 7:05 p.m., except for Wednesday, July 3 (split admission doubleheader against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 1:35 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.) and Wednesday, July 9 (11 a.m.).

Friday games will be at 7:05 p.m., except for March 29 (6:05 p.m.). Saturday games will be at 6:35 p.m., except for March 30 (4:35 p.m.).

Sunday games will be at 1:35 p.m. except for May 26 (6:35 p.m.), July 14 (1:05 p.m.), Sept. 1 (6:35 p.m.), and Sept. 22 (1:05 p.m.).

Monday will again be the universal off-day in the International League.

The IronPigs will be playing on Mother’s Day (May 12) and will be at home for the Easter (March 29-31), Memorial Day (May 24-26), and Labor Day (Aug. 30-Sept. 1) weekends.

The team will travel to nine opponents in the 2024 season. The teams are:

Buffalo Bisons (Sept. 3-8)



Columbus Clippers (May 28-June 2)



Durham Bulls (June 25-June 30)



Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (July 30-Aug. 4)



Norfolk Tides (May 14-19)



Rochester Red Wings (April 2-7, July 23-28)



Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders (April 16-21, July 4-6, Sept. 10-15)



Syracuse Mets (June 11-16)



Worcester Red Sox (April 30-May 5, Aug. 13-18)

Opening Day will be Friday, March 29 at 6:05 p.m., with the IronPigs hosting the Worcester Rod Sox at Coca-Cola Park.

The full schedule is available here.

(Original air-date: 9/29/23)