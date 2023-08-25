IronPigs Release 2024 Home Schedule, Will Welcome Rival RailRiders Nine Times | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced their home schedule for the upcoming baseball season.

According to a team release, the IronPigs will be playing a 150-game season in 2024, with a slate of 75 home games and 75 road games. Opening Day will be on March 29, with the IronPigs hosting the Worcester Woo Sox at Coca-Cola Park.

The team will be playing on Mother’s Day (May 12), and will also be at home during Easter Weekend (March 29-31), Memorial Day Weekend (May 24-26), and Labor Day Weekend (Aug. 30-Sept. 1).

Contributed photo / Lehigh Valley IronPigs The Lehigh Valley IronPigs' 2024 home season.

Mondays will be the traditional off-day for the season schedule, except for July 1 when the team hosts the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the team’s main rival.

The RailRiders will play nine total games during the season at Coca-Cola Park.

The release said the IronPigs will welcome their regional opponents Syracuse, Worcester, Rochester, and Buffalo for 12 games each during next year’s season.

The Lehigh Valley will also host International League opponents Charlotte, Durham, and Norfolk each for one series in Allentown.

The IronPigs’ regular season will end at Coca-Cola Park against the Woo Sox from Sept. 17-22.

Game times and a full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

(Original air-date: 8/25/23)