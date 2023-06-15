Hess's, Iconic Strawberry Pie Inspire Inaugural IronPigs 'City Series' Game | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley IronPIgs are starting a new series of theme nights focused on honoring the region’s cities.

The IronPigs recently announced the introduction of their new annual “City Series” of theme nights, which will begin this season.

According to a team release, the City Series will honor the Lehigh Valley, one city at a time, starting with the three primary cities.

The team’s identity will reference the selected city’s heritage or history, which will guide the design of the jersey and the logo.

Allentown will be spotlighted during this year’s City Series game, taking place on July 1 at Coca-Cola Park against the Rochester Red Wings at 6:35 p.m.

Bethlehem will be the focus during the 2024 City Series, and Easton in 2025.

The IronPigs said fans’ feedback on social media determined that Hess’s Department Store would be the thematic choice for the team’s inaugural City Series look, while the famous strawberry pie served at Hess’s The Patio restaurant was chosen as inspiration for the jersey and logo design.

Fans can also choose a ticket package for the game with, or without, a slice of fresh strawberry pie inspired by The Patio. The first 3,000 adults who enter the ballpark will also receive an IronPigs t-shirt.

City Series merchandise is available for purchase online and at the IronPigs Team Store at the stadium, and the team will also auction off game-worn City Series uniforms and caps, with proceeds going to IronPigs Charities and the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley.

Hess’s Department Store, once located at 9th and Hamilton Streets in Allentown, opened in 1897 and became an Allentown landmark attracting celebrities such as Zsa Zsa Gabor, Johnny Carson, Barbara Walters, and Rosalynn Carter.

The six-floor department store closed in January 1996, and was demolished in 2000.

