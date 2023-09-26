IronPigs Named 2023 MiLB Attendance Champions, Welcomed Over 567,000 Fans | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs may have missed the postseason, but they still managed to finish the year as champions in one regard.

The IronPigs finished the 2023 Minor League Baseball season, their 15th anniversary season, as the year’s attendance champions.

According to a team release, the IronPigs led all of MiLB in total attendance with 567,322 fans, and in average attendance (7,990 fans).

For the 2023 season the IronPigs had 71 openings and totaled 31 sellouts and 15 capacity sellouts (10,100 attendees).

This is the first time since 2012 that the team has led the league in both categories.

“We want to thank our sponsors, community partners, employees and our fans for their fantastic support over 15 seasons,” IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes said in the release.

“To lead all of Minor League Baseball in attendance in our 15th season is an incredible testament that we’re so very proud of our community and Bacon USA.”

Since the IronPigs began playing in 2008, the release said the team has never finished lower than eighth in Minor League Baseball in total or average attendance.

They ranked within the top five in both categories in 12 out of 15 seasons, coming out on top in 2011 and 2012, and also led in average attendance in 2010.

The IronPigs’ push for the postseason came to an end last week, when they were officially eliminated from contention with a 3-2 loss to the Worcester Red Sox at Coca-Cola Park on Sept. 22.

Prior to the IronPigs’ loss, the Durham Bulls had already defeated the Gwinnett Stripers earlier that evening to win the 2nd half International League title.

The team’s final two games against the WooSox were cancelled due to rain and inclement weather and were not rescheduled, officially ending the IronPigs’ season.

The IronPigs will kick off their 2024 season on March 29 against the WooSox at Coca-Cola Park.

