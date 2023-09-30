NCC to Offer Free Basic Construction Training Program for Residents | WDIY Local News

Northampton County residents interested in learning construction skills will have the chance to do so in the near future.

According to a county release, Northampton Community College will be providing free training for residents to enhance the skills of current home construction employees, or prepare new workers for employment.

The six-week training course will be held Monday-Thursday, Oct. 23-Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Fowler Family Southside Center in Bethlehem.

The program will include hands-on instruction in basic construction methods and operations.

This includes the use of hand and power tools, drywall and wall repairs, ladder and scaffolding safety, framing and trim applications, door and window installation, and building code awareness.

Anyone interested in participating in the program must attend a mandatory information session at the Fowler Center, Room 103 on Oct. 4, from 10-11 a.m. or 2-3 p.m.

NCC said those interested in attending the session should email Heather Ehritz at hehritz@northampton.edu for more information, or if they have questions.

"Concern for safety on the job has been one of the hallmarks of my Administration,” Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said in a release.

“We are so fortunate to have an institution of higher learning like NCC to partner with to make sure we can continue to realize that vision in Northampton County.”

Candidates that successfully complete the course will earn an OSHA 10-Hour Outreach Training for Construction card.

An employer day will also be included for participants to network and interview with potential employers.

Participants must be county residents at least 18 years old, have dependable transportation, and they must have basic reading and math skills.

The program was made possible through a grant from the Northampton County Department of Economic Development.

