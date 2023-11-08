Democrats Win Big in State and Local Elections | WDIY Local News

Democrats won big in Pennsylvania during this week’s election.

According to a press release from NextGen PAC, thousands of young voters between the ages of 18-35 placed their votes to be heard.

In the major statewide elections, Daniel McCaffery, who was backed by Planned Parenthood and multiple labor unions, was elected to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Democrats Jill Beck and Timika Lane shifted the majority of the state Superior Court with their wins. Matt Wolf, another Democrat, won a seat on the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, lowering the Republican majority of the court to 5-4.

In more local Lehigh Valley election news, unofficial results show the Northampton County Council on track for a 6-3 Democratic majority, with Ken Kraft and Jeff Warren both receiving a comfortable majority of the votes.

Democrats Brian Panella and Tara Zrinski won the Northampton races for County Judge and County Controller, respectively. In the Lehigh County race, Mark Pinsley was elected to County Controller and all four available County Commissioner seats seem to be going to Democrats.

Voters in Northampton County also overwhelmingly supported term limits for County Council members, County Executive, and County Controller.

Large statewide news includes the election of Cherelle Parker to the position of Philadelphia Mayor. She will become the first Black woman, and the first woman in general, to hold the position.

NextGen PAC highlighted this election’s youth turnout, which was more than doubled compared to the 2021 elections.