Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

de Meij, Mahler, and Mussorgsky: Raising Relief 'For Ukraine' with Ronald Demkee | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published August 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle welcomes Ronald Demkee, conductor of The Allentown Band to talk about "For Ukraine: A Concert of Remembrance and Hope," presented by the band and Miller Symphony Hall on Aug. 20 at 3 p.m.

This benefit concert for humanitarian relief will include a mix of moving and energetic pieces from guest conductor Johan de Meij's Symphony #4 "Symphony of Songs" and Sibelius's "Finlandia" to local compositions by Ronald DeGrandis and Lawrence Kursar, music by Mussorgsky, Beethoven and Mahler, and the Ukrainian National Anthem.

All net proceeds will go to helping the Ukrainian people. Donations can also be made here.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/14/23)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
