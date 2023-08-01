© 2023
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

The Power of Painting and Poetry: Angela Lender, Doug Reinford, and 'Artists in Recovery' | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published August 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle talks about the connection between art and mental health with two artists and staffers from Recovery Partnership, office manager Angela Lender and CST Specialist Doug Reinford.

They talk about the nonprofit's "Artists in Recovery" program, an art exhibit where local artists with mental illness can showcase and sell their creations to the public. The exhibition coincides with "First Friday" of every month, and the next one is Aug. 4 from 12-2 p.m. at Recovery Partnership in Bethlehem.

Angela and Doug also talk about their experiences using art for self-care, Recovery Partnership's services and programs like the Lehigh and Northampton County peerlines, and more.

The peerlines are non-crisis lines and available 24/7. They are accessible by calling:

Lehigh County: 1-833-899-1331
Northampton County: 1-855-727-3377

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/31/23)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
