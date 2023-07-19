Anthony Marraccini, Connexions Gallery, and Scenes of Easton's Artistic Renaissance | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks about the evolution of Easton's artistic landscape with Anthony Marraccini, co-owner, manager and curator of Connexions Gallery.

Together they provide a tour of Connexion's latest exhibition, "Scenes of Easton," running through Aug. 13, and also talk about the gallery's "Drink & Draw" sessions, how Easton's art scene has grown over the years, and why it is important to provide creatives with a community space to gather and share their work.

(Original air-date: 7/17/23)