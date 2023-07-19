© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Anthony Marraccini, Connexions Gallery, and Scenes of Easton's Artistic Renaissance | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published July 19, 2023 at 1:09 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle talks about the evolution of Easton's artistic landscape with Anthony Marraccini, co-owner, manager and curator of Connexions Gallery.

Together they provide a tour of Connexion's latest exhibition, "Scenes of Easton," running through Aug. 13, and also talk about the gallery's "Drink & Draw" sessions, how Easton's art scene has grown over the years, and why it is important to provide creatives with a community space to gather and share their work.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/17/23)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Anthony MarracciniConnexions GalleryScenes of EastonexhibitionDrink & Drawartistic renaissanceArtMusicEaston
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content