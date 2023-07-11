Where Art and Science Collide: Dr. Julie Miwa, Emma Camp, and the Work of the NeuroSalon | LV Arts Salon

This episode of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon is all about the upcoming NeuroSalon Creativity and Jazz Festival. Kate Scuffle welcomes Dr. Julie Miwa, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences at Lehigh University and the project's founder, and NeuroSalon Project Fellow Emma Camp to talk about the event, taking place on July 15 from 12-8:30 p.m. at the Charles A. Brown Ice House in Bethlehem.

They talk about how the festival brings together art and neuroscience to explore the brain's capacity for growth, creativity and resilience, some of the performing artists, how jazz specifically activates the creative parts of the brain, what it means to enter the "flow state," and more.

(Original air-date: 7/10/23)