-
Where Art and Science Collide: Dr. Julie Miwa, Emma Camp, and the Work of the NeuroSalon | LV Arts SalonKate Scuffle welcomes Dr. Julie Miwa and Emma Camp from Lehigh University to talk about the upcoming NeuroSalon Jazz and Creativity Festival taking place at the Charles A. Brown Ice House.
-
Where Art and Science Collide: Dr. Julie Miwa, Emma Camp, and the Work of the NeuroSalon | LV Arts SalonKate Scuffle welcomes Dr. Julie Miwa and Emma Camp from Lehigh University to talk about the upcoming NeuroSalon Jazz and Creativity Festival taking place at the Charles A. Brown Ice House.