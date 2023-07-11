© 2023
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Where Art and Science Collide: Dr. Julie Miwa, Emma Camp, and the Work of the NeuroSalon | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published July 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT
Dr. Julie Miwa (left) and Emma Camp (right)

This episode of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon is all about the upcoming NeuroSalon Creativity and Jazz Festival. Kate Scuffle welcomes Dr. Julie Miwa, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences at Lehigh University and the project's founder, and NeuroSalon Project Fellow Emma Camp to talk about the event, taking place on July 15 from 12-8:30 p.m. at the Charles A. Brown Ice House in Bethlehem.

They talk about how the festival brings together art and neuroscience to explore the brain's capacity for growth, creativity and resilience, some of the performing artists, how jazz specifically activates the creative parts of the brain, what it means to enter the "flow state," and more.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/10/23)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
