From the 'South Pacific' to 'Madagascar': Bill Mutimer and NCC's 2023 Summer Theatre Program | LV Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle welcomes Bill Mutimer, chair of the Northampton Community College Theatre Department and Artistic Producing Director for NCC's Summer Theatre, which runs through July 30.
From the recently-concluded show Prom to the upcoming performances of South Pacific (opening June 28), Madagascar: A Musical Adventure (July 5) and All Shook Up (July 19), Bill and Kate dive into what the summer theatre program offer to both actors and audience members, and also give a preview of NCC's upcoming 2023-2024 season as well.
Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.
(Original air-date: 6/26/23)