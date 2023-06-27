© 2023
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

From the 'South Pacific' to 'Madagascar': Bill Mutimer and NCC's 2023 Summer Theatre Program | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published June 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle welcomes Bill Mutimer, chair of the Northampton Community College Theatre Department and Artistic Producing Director for NCC's Summer Theatre, which runs through July 30.

From the recently-concluded show Prom to the upcoming performances of South Pacific (opening June 28), Madagascar: A Musical Adventure (July 5) and All Shook Up (July 19), Bill and Kate dive into what the summer theatre program offer to both actors and audience members, and also give a preview of NCC's upcoming 2023-2024 season as well.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/26/23)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
