WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Space for Placed-Based Learning: Exploring NCC's East 40 with Kelly Allen and Amanda Thackray | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published June 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle welcomes Kelly Allen, Northampton Community College East 40 Coordinator and Amanda Thackray, one of this summer’s NCC East 40 artists-in-residence.

From the upcoming summer solstice celebration on June 21 from 4-7 p.m. to artist showcases, to experimentation with “retting,” Kelly, Amanda and Kate talk about what the East 40 community intends to offer as a natural environment and space for creative, place-based learning.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/19/23)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Kelly AllenAmanda ThackrayNCC East 40summer solsticeartist-in-residencepapermakingrettingceramicsplaced-based learningNorthampton Community CollegeLehigh Valley Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
