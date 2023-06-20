A Space for Placed-Based Learning: Exploring NCC's East 40 with Kelly Allen and Amanda Thackray | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Kelly Allen, Northampton Community College East 40 Coordinator and Amanda Thackray, one of this summer’s NCC East 40 artists-in-residence.

From the upcoming summer solstice celebration on June 21 from 4-7 p.m. to artist showcases, to experimentation with “retting,” Kelly, Amanda and Kate talk about what the East 40 community intends to offer as a natural environment and space for creative, place-based learning.

(Original air-date: 6/19/23)