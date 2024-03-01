-
A Push for Clean Waterways, and an Intelligently Crafted Showstopper: Rep. Mary Jo Daley, Stephanie Wein, Paul Chou, and Christine Moulton | The El-Chaar ChroniclesOn this special double-feature, Karen El-Chaar talks about the ongoing push for clean waterways with State Rep. Mary Jo Daley and PennEnvironment's Stephanie Wein, then she talks with conductor Paul Chou and flutist Christine Moulton about the PA Sinfonia's Women's History Month performance and panel.
