Being Part of the Solution with Maraleen Shields and Stephanie Wein | The El-Chaar Chronicles

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar first welcomes Maraleen Shields, Executive Director of the PA Interbranch Commission for Gender, Racial and Ethnic Fairness. Maraleen talks about the organization's efforts to talk to more residents and demystify both their offerings and legal processes.

Then, Karen welcomes back Stephanie Wein, Clean Water Advocate with PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center, to talk about updates in efforts regarding lead in school drinking water and PFAS, or forever chemicals. Stephanie shares the increasing push to create stricter state laws to keep our children and firefighters safe.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/30/25)