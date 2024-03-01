A Push for Clean Waterways, and an Intelligently Crafted Showstopper: Rep. Mary Jo Daley, Stephanie Wein, Paul Chou, and Christine Moulton | The El-Chaar Chronicles

On this special double-feature, Karen El-Chaar begins by welcoming State Representative Mary Jo Daley and PennEnvironment clean water advocate, Stephanie Wein, to talk about House Resolution 87, which directs the Budget and Finance Committee to examine the current status, management, and benefits of Commonwealth conservation corridors. The group talks about the preservation of our waterways and our environment.

Then, Karen El-Chaar sits down with PA Sinfonia Orchestra Music Director Paul Chou and Principal Flute Christine Moulton to discuss the orchestra's panel discussion and concert celebrating Women's History Month. They walk through the thoughtfulness put into the pieces and the amazing women who rose above to create the music.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/29/24)