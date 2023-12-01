© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The El-Chaar Chronicles

Preventing Microplastics in Waterways: Faran Savitz and Dr. John Cigliano | The El-Chaar Chronicles

By Karen El-Chaar
Published December 1, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST
Faran Savitz collecting water sample (left), Dr. John Cigliano, Cedar Crest College (right)
Faran Savitz collecting water sample (left), Dr. John Cigliano, Cedar Crest College (right)

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar welcomes Faran Savitz, Zero Waste Advocate with PennEnvironment, and Dr. John Cigliano, Director of Environmental Conservation at Cedar Crest College, to discuss a recent PennEnvironment report focusing on microplastics in our waterways.

The group discusses the growing concern of the plastic pollution and ongoing efforts to eliminate and prevent it.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/30/23)

Tags
The El-Chaar Chronicles PennEnvironmentmicroplasticswaterwaysFaran SavitzDr. John CiglianoEnvironmentPennsylvania
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday. Karen currently serves as the president of the WDIY board of directors.
See stories by Karen El-Chaar
Related Content