The El-Chaar Chronicles

Turning Off the Tap on Toxic PFAs with Stephanie Wein | The El-Chaar Chronicles

By Karen El-Chaar
Published April 23, 2024 at 11:49 AM EDT
Stephanie Wein/Samad Deldar

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar talks with Stephanie Wein, Clean Water Advocate at PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center, about the EPA's new standards limiting toxic PFAs - also known as forever chemicals - in drinking water.

Stephanie discusses the safety of drinking water as it is now, what these new standards will mean and what they'll change, and ongoing efforts to remove PFAs from production processes on a wide scale.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/22/24)

PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center, drinking water, Environmental Protection Agency, PFAs, Forever Chemicals
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday. Karen currently serves as the president of the WDIY board of directors.
