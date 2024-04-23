Turning Off the Tap on Toxic PFAs with Stephanie Wein | The El-Chaar Chronicles

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar talks with Stephanie Wein, Clean Water Advocate at PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center, about the EPA's new standards limiting toxic PFAs - also known as forever chemicals - in drinking water.

Stephanie discusses the safety of drinking water as it is now, what these new standards will mean and what they'll change, and ongoing efforts to remove PFAs from production processes on a wide scale.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/22/24)