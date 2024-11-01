© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🍂 We have met our goal for the Fall Membership Drive! Thank you to everyone who made a contribution. 🧡
The El-Chaar Chronicles

Statewide Environmental Updates with Stephanie Wein, Faran Savitz, and Flora Cardoni | The El-Chaar Chronicles

By Karen El-Chaar
Published November 1, 2024 at 10:16 AM EDT
(Left to right) Stephanie Wein, Faran Savitz, and Flora Cardoni of PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center
(Left to right) Stephanie Wein, Faran Savitz, and Flora Cardoni of PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar welcomes three returning guests from PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center.

First, she talks with Stephanie Wein, Clean Water and Conservation Advocate, about the ever-present need for wildlife corridors, and how they'd protect animals and habitats statewide. She emphasizes that Pennsylvania ranks third in number of animals struck annually by vehicles, and shares the status of their recent report on the topic of wildlife conservation.

Then, Karen welcomes Faran Savitz, Zero Waste Advocate, to discuss the threat to wildlife and humans caused by plastic and microplastic pollution. He talks about new policies that would hold polluters accountable, shares other possible solutions for the issue, and explains what everyday people can do to help.

Finally, Karen talks with Flora Cardoni, Deputy Director, about the organization's new report revealing that Pennsylvania ranks 48th in renewable energy production. She talks about proposals for legislation that would change this, Pennsylvania's movement on electric vehicle registration, and their recent interactive map showing EV charging stations at state and national parks.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/31/24)

Tags
The El-Chaar Chronicles Stephanie WeinFaran SavitzFlora CardoniPennEnvironment Research & Policy CenterwildlifepollutionEnergy
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday. Karen currently serves as the president of the WDIY board of directors.
See stories by Karen El-Chaar
Related Content