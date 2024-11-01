Statewide Environmental Updates with Stephanie Wein, Faran Savitz, and Flora Cardoni | The El-Chaar Chronicles

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar welcomes three returning guests from PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center.

First, she talks with Stephanie Wein, Clean Water and Conservation Advocate, about the ever-present need for wildlife corridors, and how they'd protect animals and habitats statewide. She emphasizes that Pennsylvania ranks third in number of animals struck annually by vehicles, and shares the status of their recent report on the topic of wildlife conservation.

Then, Karen welcomes Faran Savitz, Zero Waste Advocate, to discuss the threat to wildlife and humans caused by plastic and microplastic pollution. He talks about new policies that would hold polluters accountable, shares other possible solutions for the issue, and explains what everyday people can do to help.

Finally, Karen talks with Flora Cardoni, Deputy Director, about the organization's new report revealing that Pennsylvania ranks 48th in renewable energy production. She talks about proposals for legislation that would change this, Pennsylvania's movement on electric vehicle registration, and their recent interactive map showing EV charging stations at state and national parks.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

