"We Need the Land Now and We'll Always Need It" with Phil Armstrong and Diane Matthews-Gehringer | The El-Chaar Chronicles

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar is joined first by Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong to talk about the County's work to preserve agricultural land. He emphasizes that protecting farmland is a top priority for residents, and that the amount of agricultural space impacts the economy, quality of life, and the environment.

Then, Karen El-Chaar talks with Diane Matthews-Gehringer, Lehigh County Farmland Preservation Director, about more details of the benefits of farmland. Diane also goes into depth about the County programs that help farmers protect their land from development and shares the application process.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/29/24)