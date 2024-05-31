Drawing Fair and Consistent Districts with Carol Kuniholm | The El-Chaar Chronicles

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar sits down with Carol Kuniholm of Fair Districts PA's Lehigh Valley Chapter to talk about State House Bill 1776, which seeks to form an Independent Redistricting Commission to ensure the state's district maps are drawn fairly and consistently.

They discuss the current system that Fair Districts PA argues is extremely partisan, more about the organization, the history of gerrymandering in Pennsylvania, and much more.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/30/24)