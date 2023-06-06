© 2023
WDIY Headlines
The Inside Dish

'We Can Do Anything:' Designing Buzzwell Catering's Offerings with Bobby Howell | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published June 6, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT

Heidi Stahl welcomes Bobby Howell, co-owner and chef of Buzzwell Catering. They talk about Buzzwell's worldly culinary inspirations, its numerous offerings - from culinary boot camps to in-home events - how Bobby and fellow co-owner Jarrod Buzzard design the perfect menu, and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/5/23)

Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl
