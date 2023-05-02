The Secret to Great Pasta with Cuz'n Vinny's Vince and Natalie Tannasso | The Inside Dish

Mike Drabenstott welcomes Vince and Natalie Tannasso, owners of Cuz'n Vinny's Homemade Pasta, located in the Allentown and Easton farmer's markets.

They talk about what sets Cuz'n Vinny's bronze-cut pastas apart from mass-produced varieties, how to select the best pasta for a sauce or other use, as well as Vince and Natalie's favorite pasta memories.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/1/23)