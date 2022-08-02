© 2022
The Inside Dish

Serving Up Local Italian Cuisine with The Vineyard's Luke and Rachael Prosseda | The Inside Dish

Published August 2, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT
On this edition of The Inside Dish, Heidi Stahl welcomes sibling team Luke and Rachel Prosseda from The Vineyard Restaurant in Bethlehem. Luke, the chef, and Rachel, who runs the front of the house, describe the process of bringing their Italian food to Valley diners, with dishes crafted from local and sustainably sourced ingredients.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/1/22)

Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl
