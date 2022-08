Heidi Stahl speaks with Chef George from Mi Havana Cuban Cuisine in Emmaus, who talks about how he puts together his dishes - such as their Ropa Vieja - as well as how he brings a Cuban-Latin influence to diners in the Lehigh Valley.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/1/22)