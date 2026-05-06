Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for April, 2026

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for March, 2026.

Shows #1496 to #1500; 2-April-2026 to 30-April-2026.

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for April was Ozone Player.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

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Alias Zone - Paradise Lost - none

Barry Schrader - Ambient:Aether - Ex Machina

Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Qualia 001 - Iapetus Music

Brendan Pollard - The Coils Suite - Acoustic Wave

Criag Padilla and Marvin Allen - Unfolding Skies - Spotted Peccary Music

Cyberchump - Forming - Internal Combustion

Deadbeat - Kansai Botanicals - quiet details

Dirk Schlömer - Pour Lanrue - Iapetus Music

Erik Wøllo - Gateway [2025 Remaster] - Projekt

Hollan Holmes - The Sanctity of Rust - Spotted Peccary Music

Jim Ottaway - Cosmic Odyssey - none

LuC. - The Path of Uncertainty - none

Ozone Player - É - Visual Power

Ozone Player - Frozen Paint On Boiling Canvas - Visual Power

Ozone Player - Orange Apples - Visual Power

Ozone Player - Videozone - Visual Power

Robert Scott Thompson - Amor Fati - Aucourant

Robert Scott Thompson - Ice and Ember - Aucourant

Synquentium - Immersion in Total Emptiness - Deserted Island Music

Volker Lankow - Formless - Iapetus Music