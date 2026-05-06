Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for April, 2026
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for March, 2026.
Shows #1496 to #1500; 2-April-2026 to 30-April-2026.
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for April was Ozone Player.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
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Alias Zone - Paradise Lost - none
Barry Schrader - Ambient:Aether - Ex Machina
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Qualia 001 - Iapetus Music
Brendan Pollard - The Coils Suite - Acoustic Wave
Criag Padilla and Marvin Allen - Unfolding Skies - Spotted Peccary Music
Cyberchump - Forming - Internal Combustion
Deadbeat - Kansai Botanicals - quiet details
Dirk Schlömer - Pour Lanrue - Iapetus Music
Erik Wøllo - Gateway [2025 Remaster] - Projekt
Hollan Holmes - The Sanctity of Rust - Spotted Peccary Music
Jim Ottaway - Cosmic Odyssey - none
LuC. - The Path of Uncertainty - none
Ozone Player - É - Visual Power
Ozone Player - Frozen Paint On Boiling Canvas - Visual Power
Ozone Player - Orange Apples - Visual Power
Ozone Player - Videozone - Visual Power
Robert Scott Thompson - Amor Fati - Aucourant
Robert Scott Thompson - Ice and Ember - Aucourant
Synquentium - Immersion in Total Emptiness - Deserted Island Music
Volker Lankow - Formless - Iapetus Music