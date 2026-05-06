On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-05-07

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins a month-long focus on Robert Scott Thompson. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Ascension Volume One on Aucourant Records. You will also hear new music by an artist who played at Awakenings Concert #99, by Ümlaut on Audiobulb, and by Forrest Smithson.

Listen to the show on Thursday, May 1, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (April 30 show #1500) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.