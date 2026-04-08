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On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-04-09

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published April 8, 2026 at 4:56 PM EDT
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Bill Fox
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WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Finnish electronic composer and multi-instrumentalist Ozone Player. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Videozone by Ozone Player on Visual Power. You will also hear new music by Robert Scott Thompson on Aucourant and by Deadbeat on quiet details.

Listen to the show on Thursday, April 9, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (April 2 show #1496) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
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WDIY Headlines Ozone Player
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
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