Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for April, 2026

Ozone Player is the April Special Focus on Galactic Travels™.

Ozone Player is Otso Pakarinen, an electronic composer and multi-instrumentalist. Otso lives in Helsinki, Finland. Visual Power is Otso's company for producing music for TV programs, commercials, and documentaries. He also produces graphics, animation, and other audio-visual productions. He organizes Karelian Skies, electro-acoustic concerts modeled after the Different Skies festivals that were held in Arcosanti, Arizona from 2003 through 2013, which he attended.