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Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for April, 2026

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published April 1, 2026 at 8:32 PM EDT

Ozone Player is the April Special Focus on Galactic Travels™.

Ozone Player is Otso Pakarinen, an electronic composer and multi-instrumentalist. Otso lives in Helsinki, Finland. Visual Power is Otso's company for producing music for TV programs, commercials, and documentaries. He also produces graphics, animation, and other audio-visual productions. He organizes Karelian Skies, electro-acoustic concerts modeled after the Different Skies festivals that were held in Arcosanti, Arizona from 2003 through 2013, which he attended.
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WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsOzone PlayerFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
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