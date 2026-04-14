On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-04-16

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Finnish electronic composer and multi-instrumentalist Ozone Player. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Frozen Paint on Boiling Canvas on Visual Power by Ozone Player. You will also hear new music by Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen on Spotted Peccary Music and by Dirk Schlömer on Iapetus Music.

Listen to the show on Thursday, April 16, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (April 9 show #1497) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.