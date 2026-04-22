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On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-04-23

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published April 22, 2026 at 5:05 PM EDT
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Bill Fox
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WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Finnish electronic composer and multi-instrumentalist Ozone Player. The Featured CD at Midnight will be É by Ozone Player on Visual Power. You will also hear new music by Hollan Holmes on Spotted Peccary Music and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

Listen to the show on Thursday, April 23, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (April 16 show #1498) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
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WDIY Headlines Ozone Player
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
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